Cuba’s ANPP leader exposes in Vietnam essence of US blockade (+Photos)

The ANPP president recalled that as early as April 1960, a US Undersecretary of State advised then-President Dwight Eisenhower to deprive the emerging Cuban Revolution of popular support by the only feasible means: inflicting as much economic damage as possible to create hardship on the population.

The aim of the tightened US blockade, which has lasted for more than six decades, has always been to eliminate socialism in Cuba, he noted.

During the meeting, Jorge Luis Broche, member of the Secretariat of the PCC Central Committee and head of its Economic-Productive Department, told participants about aspects of the current situation in Cuba and the main challenges of the Socio-Economic Development Plan by 2030.

He pointed out that external forces are hovering over the Cuban reality, creating complex situations that curb the economy’s progress. Broche reiterated that the severe and reinforced blockade of the United States is precisely the main obstacle. (Take from Prensa Latina)