Educational institutions of Cuba and China signed memorandum

The president of the Vocational Institute of Foreign Trade of the Chinese province of Huan, Tang Jiu, and the rector of the Higher School of State and Government Cadres of Cuba, Mercedes Delgado signed the document.

Delgado believes the memorandum will consolidate collaboration between Cuba and China in strategic areas for the construction of socialism.

The vocational institute has high international recognition and is located in one of the territories of unique industrial and commercial development in China.

During 2023, Cuba and China boosted their economic-trade relations, strengthened mutual political trust with high-level meetings and signed several agreements during a fruitful year for their ties. (Take from Prensa Latina)