Cubans recall Father of the Homeland’s birthday

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez recalled the date and quoted Cuban National Hero Jose Marti, who said about Cespedes: “And he was not greater when he proclaimed his homeland free, but when he gathered his servants and called them to his arms as brothers.”

Cespedes was born in Bayamo, in eastern Granma province, within a wealthy family. He graduated in 1838 with a Bachelor’s degree in Law, and a decade later, he obtained his law degree at the University of Barcelona, in Spain.

Due to his pro-independence determination, he led the La Damajagua uprising on October 10, 1868, one of the most significant historical events of Cuba that started the so-called “Ten Years War” against Spain.

Cespedes, who was also a major general of the Liberation Army of Cuba in Arms and the first president of the Republic against Spanish colonialism, was removed from this position in 1873 and imprisoned in San Lorenzo, Sierra Maestra, where he died in unequal combat against the Spanish troops. (Take from Prensa Latina)