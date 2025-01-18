sábado, enero 18, 2025
Cuban residents in Chile consider SSOT list illegitimate

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz
Santiago, Chile, Jan 17 .- The Cultural Association of Cuban Residents in Chile (ACCRECH) welcomed on Friday Cuba’s exclusion from Washington’s State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSOT) list and demanded the elimination of that illegitimate instrument.

In an official statement, the Association welcomed the news, aware of the conditions Cuban people are facing, and it did not consider this an act of benevolence or goodwill.

It is well known that Cuba has not only participated in acts of terrorism but also it has been a victim of countless aggressions of that kind, almost always financed and orchestrated by the same authors of that list,” ACCRECH warned.

We firmly believe this list has no legitimacy and only aims to humiliate and dominate the nations that decide not to submit to its plans, the text denounces.

The Association demanded the immediate and definitive elimination of that coercive instrument.

It also condemned the US blockade against Cuba, which has been maintained for more than six decades and has caused damages to the Caribbean nation equivalent to that of a conventional war. (Tomado de Prensa Latina)

