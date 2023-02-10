VP Francia Marquez appreciates Cuba’s commitment to peace in Colombia (+Photo)

Marquez stressed that she travels with the same commitment to love and hope, representing a government of change that fights for peace, dignity and social justice.

“I also arrived as an Afro-descendant woman, in an alliance to demand the rights of historically oppressed peoples,” she stressed.

Regarding the total peace process in Colombia, she explained that a great effort is being made to resolve contradictions through dialogue.

The vice president advocated for the necessary energy transition in the Greater Caribbean region to mitigate the effects of climate change.

She was welcomed at the Jose Marti international airport by the director of the South America Department at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos de Cespedes Piedra.

The vice president’s two-day visit to Cuba is part of the 31st Havana International Book Fair, which has Colombia as the guest of honor.

During her stay, she will meet with Cuban authorities. Her agenda in Havana will begin with a visit to the Martin Luther King Memorial Center, where she will meet with members of ecumenical networks and popular educators.

Later, she will visit the March 13 Park lay a wreath in memory of Cuban National Hero Jose Marti (1853-1895).

In recent statements, Marquez pointed out that this visit is an invaluable opportunity to strengthen ties of friendship and build alliances around common objectives such as regional integration, racial justice, environmental justice, gender equality, economic reactivation through tourism , air and sea connectivity, culture and peace.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)