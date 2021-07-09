Cuban president urges to fight Covid-19 bravely

Havana, Jul 9.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel urged to fight the Covid-19 pandemic with courage and bravery in order to contain its resurgence as soon as possible.

At a meeting with authorities in the western province of Artemisa to analyze the actions to counteract the current peak of Covid-19 cases, the president noted that the challenge is to strengthen protocols based on the experience acquired and the new circumstances.

The head of State added that routine cannot defeat us after so many months fighting the disease, local television reported.

Diaz-Canel also insisted on the need to increase discipline and family responsibility to reduce contacts at home since intra-household transmission is predominant in the province.

Other issues affecting the complex situation are the high mobility of people and vehicles between Artemisa and neighboring provinces, the high dispersion of SARS-CoV-2 and the circulation of new strains of high transmissibility, as well as the weaknesses in the surveys.

Cuba reported the highest death toll, 26, and 3,819 Covid-19 cases on Thursday. (Prensa Latina)