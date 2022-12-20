Russia and Belarus to develop multifaceted cooperation

Putin also noted that Moscow is ready to further assist Minsk in developing nuclear energy.

Regarding energy sector, Russia is pursuing nuclear project to build the first nuclear plant of which is already in operation, he said.

The Belarusian nuclear power plant is being built near Ostrovets, in the Grodno region, and consists of two power units of 1,200 Megawatts each.

On November 3, 2020, the first power plant unit was included in the unified energy system of Belarus, and on June 10, 2021, it went into industrial operation.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)