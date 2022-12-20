Russia and Belarus to develop multifaceted cooperation

martes, diciembre 20, 2022
Minsk, Dec 20.- Moscow and Minsk are actively developing cooperation in many sectors, especially in the military-technical one, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Aleksander Lukashenko.
According to Putin, this multifaceted cooperation is not only limited to some kind of mutual supplies, but also to joint work, development and cooperation including high-tech industries and production.

Putin also noted that Moscow is ready to further assist Minsk in developing nuclear energy.

Regarding energy sector, Russia is pursuing nuclear project to build the first nuclear plant of which is already in operation, he said.

The Belarusian nuclear power plant is being built near Ostrovets, in the Grodno region, and consists of two power units of 1,200 Megawatts each.

On November 3, 2020, the first power plant unit was included in the unified energy system of Belarus, and on June 10, 2021, it went into industrial operation.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

