Cuban President prioritizes transformation of vulnerable neighborhood

Havana, Nov 13.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified the program of attention to communities considered vulnerable as an important part of the construction of socialism in the Caribbean country.

Through his official Twitter account, the president recalled that “the Revolution also begins in the neighborhood,” which is why perfecting the transformations is another way of working with several essential concepts of the nation’s political, economic and social system, he said.

The head of state acknowledged that the initiatives depend on collective thinking and action, “to build in each locality a system that contributes to the solution of the problems that most affect them”.

In this sense, he pointed out the progress of the program in La Cecilia, a community at about six kilometers from the city of Guantanamo (east of the island), which is already witnessing the works for the improvement of water supply, roads, drainage and the housing conditions.

“Cuba is the same and is different in every community we visit,” Diaz-Canel stressed.

With the support of ministries, mass organizations and local entities, the Caribbean nation prioritizes a program for the recovery of areas, improvements in communications, communal services, transportation and health in areas considered vulnerable.

On several occasions, the president called to systematize the transformation actions and to strengthen the work to improve the quality of life of the population, based on a correct use of the resources allocated in the budget for social programs.

