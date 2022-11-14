Cuban president praises recovery after hurricane

Diaz-Canel´s remarks were based on the information provided by Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, who said that as of Saturday, 97.74 percent of customers in Pinar del Rio province, the most hardly hit by this hurricane, already have electricity service.

The minister tweeted that “we will continue working until we reach everyone. Our workers have experienced the affection of a people who knows about solidarity and commitment.”

Ian’s strong winds and rains caused enormous damage in four western provinces of Cuba, especially to homes and the power grid (only in Pinar del Rio over 100,000 homes were damaged or destroyed), and to the electric service, resulting in a generalized blackout that entailed an extraordinary effort to gradually restore power.

For this purpose, brigades from all Cuban provinces were mobilized and governments, international organizations, friends of Cuba in other nations and Cubans living abroad made significant contributions of materials, food and basic products to help the tens of thousands of people affected.

