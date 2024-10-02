Cuban president meets with Mexican counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum

Havana, October 2.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel held a meeting on Tuesday with his Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum, to whom he conveyed congratulations on her inauguration, on behalf of the people and Government of the Caribbean nation.

During the dialogue, Díaz-Canel wished success to the newly inaugurated president in the construction of the second floor of the Fourth Transformation of public life in Mexico.

In a message on his X account, the president ratified Cuba’s willingness to continue strengthening bilateral ties and common interests for the development of both nations.

Claudia Sheinbaum took office on Tuesday as the first female president in the history of Mexico, during a ceremony held in the Congress of the Union.

In her first speech after her inauguration, the president highlighted that 9.5 million citizens were lifted out of poverty, that inequalities were reduced without raising taxes, and that Mexico is among the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development with the least debt and a strong currency.

She explained that this was due to a change in the country’s development model, since it went from “the failed neoliberal model and the regime of corruption and privileges, to one that emerged from the fruitful history of Mexico, from love for the people and honesty.”

“For the good of Mexico, for all of us, we are going to continue with Mexican humanism, with the fourth transformation,” said the head of state when summarizing some of what she considered her main guidelines.

The first woman to hold the top position in Mexico won a landslide victory in the elections on June 2, in which she received more than 35.9 million votes and became the most voted candidate in the recent history of that country, with a huge advantage over her rivals. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)