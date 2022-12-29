Cuban President Diaz-Canel speaks with his Mexican counterpart

On May 8, Díaz-Canel presented his Mexican counterpart with the José Martí Order, the highest decoration awarded by the Cuban State, in the Cuban capital.

On the occasion, López Obrador recalled that ‘for centuries, Cuba and Mexico, due to their geographic proximity, migration, language, music, sports, culture, idiosyncrasy (…) have maintained relations of true brotherhood.’

After the fire at the supertanker base in the province of Matanzas and Hurricane Ian hit western Cuba, Mexico showed its support for the Caribbean island by sending supplies and technical personnel in order to minimize the damage.

