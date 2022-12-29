jueves, diciembre 29, 2022
Cuban President Diaz-Canel speaks with his Mexican counterpart

Havana, Dec 29.- Presidents Miguel Díaz-Canel (Cuba) and Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) held a telephone conversation and expressed their satisfaction with the excellent state of bilateral relations.
On his Twitter account, the Cuban leader said that during the dialogue, he expressed his ‘deep gratitude to the people and government of Mexico for the generous and supportive help provided to the Caribbean nation.’

On May 8, Díaz-Canel presented his Mexican counterpart with the José Martí Order, the highest decoration awarded by the Cuban State, in the Cuban capital.

On the occasion, López Obrador recalled that ‘for centuries, Cuba and Mexico, due to their geographic proximity, migration, language, music, sports, culture, idiosyncrasy (…) have maintained relations of true brotherhood.’

After the fire at the supertanker base in the province of Matanzas and Hurricane Ian hit western Cuba, Mexico showed its support for the Caribbean island by sending supplies and technical personnel in order to minimize the damage.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

