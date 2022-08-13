sábado, agosto 13, 2022
Cuban President Diaz-Canel meets with peace negotiators from Colombia

Havana, Aug 13.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Friday with representatives of the Colombian Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN), as part of the process to restart peace negotiations.
The head of State received the guarantors from Norway and Cuba, and representatives of the United Nations secretary general and the Colombian Episcopal Conference, he tweeted. Diaz-Canel thanked Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva for his call on Thursday to end the illegitimate inclusion of Cuba in the list of States Sponsors of Terrorism made by the Government of the United States.

During the meeting, Diaz-Canel ratified Cuba’s invariable commitment unwavering will to continuing contributing to the achievement of the desired peace for Colombia.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez tweeted that those present also reaffirmed the Cuban Government’s will to deepen relations between the two countries.

On Thursday, the head of Cuban diplomacy deeply thanked his Colombian counterpart, Alvaro Leyva, as well as other representatives of the Colombian Government and society, for their visit.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

