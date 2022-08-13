Cuban President Diaz-Canel meets with peace negotiators from Colombia

During the meeting, Diaz-Canel ratified Cuba’s invariable commitment unwavering will to continuing contributing to the achievement of the desired peace for Colombia.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez tweeted that those present also reaffirmed the Cuban Government’s will to deepen relations between the two countries.

On Thursday, the head of Cuban diplomacy deeply thanked his Colombian counterpart, Alvaro Leyva, as well as other representatives of the Colombian Government and society, for their visit.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)