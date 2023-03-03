Cuban President Diaz-Canel calls for united vote for lawmakers

At a meeting with workers from the self-consumption farm of the Handrolled Cigar company in the Valle del Yabu, Diaz-Canel, who is also first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), praised the work in raising chickens, ostrich and other farm animals, as this group supplies the company and other sectors of the population.

The head of State said that these direct meetings with people, at which he is accompanied by seven other parliamentary candidates, constitute to a process of transparency where the people’s sentiments are heard regarding existing problems and achievements.

The head of the self-consumption farm, Yakelin Valle, formerly a member of the Villa Clara and Cuba women’s softball teams, favored a united vote in the March 26 elections.

The Cuban president is touring this municipality, where he met with peasants from a rural community, also in the Valle del Yabu, and visited important factories.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)