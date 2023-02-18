Cuban president describes dialogue with people as democracy

Diaz-Canel stressed that the united vote, during the elections on March 26, will give legitimacy and credibility to the National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament), since there are candidates who are not as well-known as others, but they equally give their heart and soul to the revolutionary process.

The head of State pointed out that work is currently being done on the conception of Cuba’s Business Law, so we must continue to give primacy to the state business system, and also bet on the links with the non-state sector.

Diaz-Canel, who is also the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), said that the construction sector was one of the most affected by the global economic crisis, since there were productions that had to be stopped to save human lives during the worst times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cuban president and seven other candidates for deputies to the National Assembly met here on Friday with workers and representatives of the Construction and Assembly Company, the Azuma logistics branch, supplier of resources to the sugar sector, and the Inpud Primero de Mayo, producer of domestic utensils.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)