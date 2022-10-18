Cuban President congratulated Institute of Basic Preclinical Sciences
From his Twitter account, the president pointed out that over 100,000 students have passed through the Institute, founded by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in 1962.
On this day, an act of homage to the center took place, in which Army General Raúl Castro was distinguished with the “60th Anniversary Commemorative Coin of the Institute of Basic and Preclinical Sciences”; to the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel; and Prime Minister of the Caribbean island, Manuel Marrero, for the unconditional support granted to Cuban Public Health.
The special teaching category “Doctor Honoris Causa” was also given postmortem to Juan Vela, who added to his merits the condition of being a founding student of the study center.
The founding objective of this Institute was to train highly qualified doctors and stomatologists, becoming the first revolutionary medical school and the leading center for basic sciences.
The 5th 60th Anniversary Convention of the Victoria de Girón Institute of Basic and Preclinical Sciences, which will be held from today until the 21st, will be part of the celebration for six decades of professional training.
