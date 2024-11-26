Cuban President attends youth tribute to Fidel Castro

At an evening event where politics went hand in hand with the arts, on the steps of the University of Havana, the first secretary of the Young Communist League, Meyvis Estévez, recalled the qualities of whom she described as “the architect and main leader of the Revolution that began on January 1, 1959”.

He always kept a fresh mind, full of vitality, she said, as she extoled the eternal young rebel who faced the toughest difficulties to guarantee national sovereignty.

She also highlighted the talent, intellectual capacity, and revolutionary conviction that allowed Fidel Castro to bring together the youth around a homeland project.

She went on to stress the Cuban youth commitment to follow the teachings and legacy of the Cuban revolutionary leader, and maintain the will to defend the process of socialist transformations in the island.

With poetry, songs, flags, posters, photos and flowers, the new generation evoked Fidel Castro, reiterating their love and loyalty.

Representatives of the country’s political and mass organizations, and other high-ranking leaders of the Cuban Communist Party, the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior attended the event. (Take from Prensa Latina)