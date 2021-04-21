Cuban president assesses results of Communist Party’s Congress

Havana, Apr 20.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described the final day of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party (PCC) as ‘historic’.

The Congress ended today with the first plenary meeting of the new Central Committee elected on Sunday, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the defeat of US-backed mercenaries in Playa Giron (Bay of Pigs).

This body will have the responsibility at this meeting to elect the main PCC posts for the 2021-2026 period.

‘The Generation of the Centennial, founder and guide of the Party, transfers responsibilities. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad’ (‘We are Cuba’, ‘We are continuity’) the President tweeted.

The PCC first secretary until now, Raul Castro, on Friday announced that he would not continue holding that position. (Prensa Latina)