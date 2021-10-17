Cuban film exhibition attracts large audience in China

Beijing, Oct, 17.- The recent exhibition of Cuban films aroused interest in China and each screening was accompanied by a large influx of spectators who like the island’s movies, diplomatic sources confirmed.

Officials from the Cuban Embassy in China told Prensa Latina that the cycle took place with full capacity in the screening room of the Cervantes Institute in Beijing, from the inauguration on September 28 to Thursday evening.

That center, dedicated to the teaching of Spanish language, screened to the audience the feature films ‘Clandestinos’ (Clandestines) (1987), ‘Casa Vieja’ (Old House) (2010), ‘Nido de mantis’ (Mantis Nest) and ‘Inocencia’ (Innocence), the latter two from 2018.

Upon closing the show, the Embassy’s Political Counselor Andro Vazquez thanked the Cervantes Institute and the audience for welcoming the Cuban films, but estimated that the initiative paves the way to film cooperation.

‘We intend to continue creating initiatives that bring the cultures of both peoples closer and this Cuban film cycle will mark a milestone in the cultural relations between Cuba and China, an inseparable component of our bilateral ties,’ he added.

This event was organized as part of the celebrations for the 61st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Caribbean nation and China, but it was also a tribute to the anniversary of the Cuban film Institute.

In addition, the Cervantes Institute will include the film ¿Por que lloran mis amigas? (Why are my friends crying?) (2017).

This film is in the billboard of the 9th edition of the Baturu Festival, to be run from this Friday to November 14. The central theme of the event will be the defense of women’s rights.