China prosecutes corrupted public servants of various ranks

Over the past five years, the CPC has accelerated grassroots efforts to build clean politics, curb corruption in China, and eliminate formalism, bureaucracy and extravagance in state institutions.

The highest leadership considers these evils as the main threat to the Party and has repeatedly warned that those who commit such acts will not have opportunities for promotion within the organization and will face justice for their mistakes.

China recently launched the 2023 edition of the Sky Net campaign, aiming at capturing officials who try to flee or take refuge in other countries after committing corruption crimes.

The China.org.cn site assured that this year’s operation is focused on tracking down those involved in the embezzlement of funds or assets from state-owned companies and from the political, financial, legal and social welfare sectors. (Taken from Prensa Latina)