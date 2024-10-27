Cuban Ambassador appreciates Mexican donation to Guantanamo

“We appreciate the solidarity the Mexican company Richmeat has shown, which, together with @EmbaMexCuba, is making a donation that will help the Guantanamo people who were hit by hurricane Oscar.

It is a worthy example of the deep relationship between our countries’, the diplomat pointed out in the social network X.

Richmeat’s note states that the humanitarian aid consists of 100 tons of seasoned mixed picadillo, equivalent to 250,000 units, which will allow the preparation of 750,000 portions of food made for the population.

The donation will be delivered tomorrow to the fridges of the Ministry of Domestic Trade in the eastern province of Guantanamo so that the corresponding authorities can deliver them to the victims.

It is worth mentioning that this donation is in addition to the humanitarian aid that the Mexican government has offered to Cuba’, he said.

Tropical Storm Oscar, which crossed the eastern part of the country as a category 1 hurricane, left a toll of seven dead and considerable material damage, in particular agriculture, power grid, roads and bridges.

The storm also caused significant rainfall in the eastern and central provinces for several days. (Take from Prensa Latina)