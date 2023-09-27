Cuba urges to consider attack on embassy as terrorism

On Sunday, an individual tossed two Molotov cocktails onto Cuban embassy in Washington D.C.

Such an action brought about backlashes of governments, political parties, solidarity organizations and Cubans residing abroad, who lashed out at the impunity with which these aggressions take place in Washington.

President Diaz-Canel claimed it was an act of violence that could have cost valuable lives, so he stated the U.S. authorities must take due actions in this regard. (Take the Prensa Latina)