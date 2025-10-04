Cuba reiterates its firm support for Venezuela in the face of US aggression

Havana, Oct.4 – President Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated Cuba’s firm support for the Bolivarian and Chavista government of Venezuela and for the popular and military unity of its people, in the face of the United States military aggression.

Through the social media platform X, the president emphasized that such actions must stop to preserve Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

The head of state shared on his profile a new statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warning that a “direct military aggression against Venezuela would trigger an armed conflict that would have incalculable consequences for the peace, security, and stability of Our America.”

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that the accumulation of military means in the Southern Caribbean, the illegal incursions of U.S. combat aircraft into a Venezuelan Flight Information Region, the destruction of civilian vessels and the killing of their crews, and the announcement that such military actions would extend to land areas, constitute an unprecedented escalation in the region.

These actions, the statement emphasized, are complemented by the notification that the United States is engaged in a non-international armed conflict against illegal combatants.

In this regard, the Ministry stressed that “the unusual notification, which attempts to legitimize and justify larger-scale military actions, could constitute the pretext to carry out a military action against Venezuela, in violation of the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and International Law.”

The Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Cuba’s firm and unbreakable support for Venezuela’s Bolivarian and Chavista government and for the popular and military unity of the Venezuelan people. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)