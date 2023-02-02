Cuba receives new 240MW floating power plant
Havana, Feb 2.- A new floating power plant this Wednesday arrived in Cuba as a result of the search for alternatives to boost the country’s power generation.
These sorts of floating power plants are perfect for maintenance to other power plants, contribute to boost national reserve and to substitute diesel, one of the most expensive fuels.
Therefore, the new ploating power plant will reinforce Cuba´s national grid which, though it has shown better operation than in previous months, still suffers many tensions.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)