Cuba reaffirms willingness to always stand by CARICOM

“The history of Cuba-CARICOM relations is an example of friendship, brotherhood, solidarity and respect. It is a model of how relations between States should be,” Vidal said at the Cuban Foreign Ministry (MINREX).

Our countries and peoples have recently shown that a respectful and harmonious coexistence with different political, economic and social realities is possible, she stressed.

To Cuba, developing a mutual beneficial relations with CARICOM is and will continue to be top priority, she said, while recalling the 8th Summit held in Barbados on December 6, “an event that moved the Cuban delegation led by our President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)