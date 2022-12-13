martes, diciembre 13, 2022
Cuba reaffirms willingness to always stand by CARICOM

Havana, Dec 13.- Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal on Monday reaffirmed Cuba´s willingness to always stand by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) with solidarity and commitment.
At a special Postage Stamp Cancellation ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of bilateral relations among Cuba and Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, the diplomat described the decision made on December 8, 1972, by these nations as courageous and dignified.

“The history of Cuba-CARICOM relations is an example of friendship, brotherhood, solidarity and respect. It is a model of how relations between States should be,” Vidal said at the Cuban Foreign Ministry (MINREX).

Our countries and peoples have recently shown that a respectful and harmonious coexistence with different political, economic and social realities is possible, she stressed.

To Cuba, developing a mutual beneficial relations with CARICOM is and will continue to be top priority, she said, while recalling the 8th Summit held in Barbados on December 6, “an event that moved the Cuban delegation led by our President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

