Cuba promotes science and innovation in legal sector

Havana, Feb 17.- The Cuban government is promoting innovation and computerization processes in the legal sector, according to the results of a meeting between President Miguel Díaz-Canel and representatives of the Ministry of Justice.

During a meeting, where the advances in the application of science and innovation were examined, Justice Minister Oscar Silvera reported that the organization has a technical advisory council, a branch school and a research center.

Díaz-Canel stressed the importance of the legal and legislative exercise being carried out with quality, which is why specialists on the subject have been incorporated into each program or working group to contribute to the development of government policies.

The president stressed there is currently the will and organizational intention to promote the exercise of science and innovation in the exercise of the functions of that portfolio.

The institution provides knowledge management services and has alliances with universities, the Academy of Sciences and other entities, including foreign ones.

At the meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, it was learned that 11 provinces provide online civil status registration services and only in Pinar del Río requests of this type were 67 percent of all those made in 2021 .

The authorities of the Ministry of Justice announced that as part of the sector’s innovation program, the incorporation of 17 types of certifications and appointments for civil registries to online platforms is planned.

(Prensa Latina)