Egyptian president calls for unity to fight climate change

If we all assume our responsibilities, we can achieve our goals, said the president when addressing the guests.

He also called for compliance with the Paris Agreement signed in 2015, which expects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by two degrees, and if possible to 1.5 degrees, and provides funding to developing countries so as to mitigate the increasing problems from this scourge.

We need to comply with what has been agreed seven years ago, far from slogans, the president stressed.

Our peoples expect real and tangible steps from us to reduce emissions of polluting gases, develop adaptive capacity and provide the necessary financing for the countries that suffer the most, he stressed.

El-Sisi recalled that global warming and pollution are causing several deaths worldwide and billions of economic losses.

