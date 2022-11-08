Egyptian president calls for unity to fight climate change

martes, noviembre 8, 2022
Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Nov 8.- On Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called on the international community in this city to unite and face together the harmful effects of climate change, which he considered an existential problem for humanity.
The climate challenges are increasing per day, warned the president after welcoming the heads of State and Government participating in the 27th Conference of Parts (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which opened in this seaside resort on Sunday.

If we all assume our responsibilities, we can achieve our goals, said the president when addressing the guests.

He also called for compliance with the Paris Agreement signed in 2015, which expects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by two degrees, and if possible to 1.5 degrees, and provides funding to developing countries so as to mitigate the increasing problems from this scourge.

We need to comply with what has been agreed seven years ago, far from slogans, the president stressed.

Our peoples expect real and tangible steps from us to reduce emissions of polluting gases, develop adaptive capacity and provide the necessary financing for the countries that suffer the most, he stressed.

El-Sisi recalled that global warming and pollution are causing several deaths worldwide and billions of economic losses.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

