Cuba participates in a tribute to Lenin in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Jan 21.- Cuba highlighted here the legacy of Vladimir Illich Lenin to progressive thought during a seminar organized by the Communist Party of Sri Lanka, on the occasion of the centenary of the physical disappearance of the Russian revolutionary.

Juan Carlos Marsán, deputy head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) intervened online in the theoretical event which was also attended by representatives of China, Vietnam, India, South Africa, Nepal and Russia, as reported by Cuban diplomatic sources.

Marsán extended fraternal and warm greetings and thanked the Communist Party of Sri Lanka for inviting the PCC to the seminar.

He considered that the meeting was an opportunity to pay tribute to the transcendental legacy of Lenin 100 years after his physical disappearance.

The island’s representative pointed out that the seminar was an invitation to reflect on Lenin’s exceptional contribution, from thought and action, to the international progressive movement.

According to the Cuban Embassy in Colombo, the theoretical meeting was inaugurated by the general secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka, G. Weerasinghe, who thanked all those who gathered to pay homage to the main promoter of the October Revolution. (Taken from Prensa Latina)