Cuba denounces US violations as UN host country

United Nations, Jul 13.- The members of the Cuban mission to the UN face several violations by the United States as the host country of the multilateral organization, and these obstacles hinder their daily work. This is how the alternate permanent representative of the island to the UN, Yuri Gala, denounced in his appearance the day before before the Committee on Relations with the Host Country.

According to the ambassador, the Host Country selectively and arbitrarily applies the Headquarters Agreement, and abuses that condition in clear violation of the principle of sovereign equality, endorsed in the Charter of the United Nations.The UN cannot be complicit in this repeated breach, to the detriment of the Charter, the Headquarters Agreement, the 1975 Convention on Privileges and Immunities and other international instruments, Gala stated.

Cuban diplomats accredited to the United Nations and their families have been arbitrarily imposed a policy of movement restrictions, which constitutes an obstacle to the proper performance of their duties, he stressed.On the other hand, the ambassador rejected the discriminatory treatment in the granting of visas by the Host Country in relation to some UN Member States.

This is a violation that not only hinders the work of the organization, but also makes it impossible for the delegations to exercise their functions under equal conditions, the Cuban diplomat stressed.Recently, the United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA) also ruled on an issue related to the delay by the United States in issuing visas to two Cuban correspondents accredited to the multilateral organization. The UNCA considered inexplicable the delay in the delivery of visas to two journalists from Prensa Latina -with headquarters in Havana- accredited before the UN: Ibis Frade and Ernesto Redonet.

On repeated occasions, countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and others have denounced that the United States usually fails to comply with its obligations as the host country of the multilateral organization.In this regard, they point out that the northern nation cannot continue to use that condition with impunity to selectively and arbitrarily apply the Headquarters Agreement based on its political agenda