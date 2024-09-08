Syrian children begin school year (+Photos)

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, 14, 936 schools opened their doors nationwide to receive 3.7 million minors and 270,000 teachers at different educational levels.

In comparison with 2023’s figures, 440 new schools were opened and over 11,000 students were enrolled.

Meanwhile, state and social entities organized a series of fairs in which dozens of national companies offered a wide variety of basic products for the return to school, including school supplies, uniforms, shoes, food, cleaning products.

The main goal of this initiative is to defuse the economic burden on families by offering discounts, especially for vulnerable families and relatives of the dead on war.

The education authorities announced that they have been working since the onset of the war to take all measures and pursue a series of projects to limit and mitigate the effects of the war and guarantee the right to education for all. (Take from Prensa Latina)