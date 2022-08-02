Cuba celebrates 95th anniversary of China´s PLA

FAR Deputy Minister Major Gen. Roberto Legrá expressed his satisfaction for PLA´s 95th founding anniversary and highlighted China´s extraordinary global example.

López also recalled that over 6,000 Chinese people were members of the Cuban liberation army and also recognized friendship and brotherhood that unite both socialist nations.

The Chinese Ambassador in Cuba Ma Hui reaffirmed that PLA contributes to safeguarding national security and to establishing the world peace.He stated that Cuba and China will work together to promote relations between the two armies and also face global challenges hand in hand.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)