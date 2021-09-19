Cuba calls to revitalize CELAC to strengthen region

Mexico City, Sep 19.- The President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel called to revitalize CELAC during its 6th Summit in order to strengthen dialogue and common defense.

Díaz-Canel was one of the first dignitaries to speak during the initial session taking place at the National Palace, Mexico City.

The President thanked the representatives of the governments of the region for their support against the discredit campaign financed by the United States and the threats to the integrity and sovereignty of Cuba.

Díaz-Canel stressed that the Cubans will defend the socialist state of human rights and social justice for the good of all as Marti wanted, and thanked also the demands of lifting the blockade, intensified by the United States despite being condemned by the majority of the countries in the world.

The President of Cuba denounced the US interventionism and their goal to stem the sovereign development of the nations of the continent, which is a disrespect to international right, and advocated for solidarity, regional cooperation and the strengthening of unity, for which the foundation of CELAC and its consolidation are vital.

Díaz-Canel considered that CELAC helps come true the yearning for regional integration, and said it is time to close the gaps that separate us and advance towards integration, cooperation and solidarity.