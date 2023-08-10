jueves, agosto 10, 2023
Cuba and Venezuela to reaffirm PSUV-PCC relations (+Photo)

Havana, Aug 9.- Cuba’s Communist Party (PCC) and Venezuela’s United Socialist Party (PSUV) strengthened this Tuesday relations after the signing of collaboration deals that formalize links between both organizations.

The documents, signed by PCC Secretary Roberto Morales Ojeda and PSUV First Vice President Diosdado Cabello at El Laguito´s Protocol Hall in Havana, reveal the excellent existing bilateral ties between the two organizations.

The deals will facilitate the establishment and strengthening of friendship, cooperation, dialogue, communication, mutual learning and political trust between the PCC and PSUV. (Take the Prensa Latina)

