Cuba and Paris Club reiterate will to develop ties

Paris, Feb 3.- The president of the Paris Club, Emmanuel Moulin, received met here with Cuban Ambassador to France Otto Vaillant, and both parties agreed on the will to develop ties.

Moulin, who is also the director general of the French Treasury, and the diplomat discussed the dynamics of relations between the group of creditors and Cuba, links that have allowed the reordering of the Caribbean island’s debt.

During the meeting, Vaillant acknowledged the role played by France in the negotiations.

The Cuban ambassador was also received on Wednesday by William Roos, co-president of the Paris Club.

In June 2021, Cuba and its creditors agreed to amend the agreement signed in 2015 for the reordering of medium and long-term debt, in view of the complex economic situation in the Caribbean nation.

In addition to the unprecedented tightening of the United States economic, commercial and financial blockade and the impact of phenomena associated to climate change, difficulties from the Covid-19 pandemic have been added.

(Prensa Latina)