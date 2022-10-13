jueves, octubre 13, 2022
Crimea bridge: President Putin accuses Ukraine of terrorism

Moscow, Oct 13.- Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attacking the bridge to Russian-annexed Crimea, saying that it was an “act of terrorism”.

President Putin said Ukraine’s intelligence forces had aimed to destroy a critically important piece of Russia’s civil infrastructure.

A truck loaded with explosives blasted on October 8 while passing over the bridge to Russian-annexed Crimea, causing partial destruction of the infrastructure. Three people were killed and seven fuel tank cars of a train set fire.

The FSB reported the explosives were camouflaged in plastic rolls.

The cargo was shipped from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to the Bulgarian city of Ruse in early August.

The contract for cargo transportation was signed between the Ukrainian company Trans Logistic and the Bulgarian Baltex Capital.

According to the investigation, a Ukrainian intelligence officer controlled the movement of the cargo throughout its journey using a virtual phone number and another number registered in the name of a Ukrainian citizen Sergey Andreichenko, a resident of the city of Kremenchug.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

