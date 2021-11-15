COP26 climate conference’s results insufficient, Cuba says

Havana, Nov 15.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Sunday said that his country supports the final decisions of the Climate Change Conference (COP26), but is dissatisfied with its result.

On Twitter, the foreign minister said that the agreements of that conference, held in Glasgow, Scottland, do not meet the planet’s needs.

“A greater provision, means, implementation are needed, and developed countries must contribute with financing according to their historic responsibility, Rodriguez noted.

COP26 concluded on Saturday at the Scottish Event Campus with a lukewarm call to speed up the elimination of the use of coal as an energy source and inefficient subsidies to fossil fuels.

The Glasgow Declaration, approved by representatives from nearly 200 countries that attended the conference, calls on rich nations to double their financial contributions by 2025 in order to help poor and vulnerable countries face and mitigate the impact of climate change.

It also urges the signatory parties of the 2015 Paris Agreement to bring forward for next year their emission reduction plans in order to keep alive the goal of limiting global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius, among other agreements.

(Prensa Latina)