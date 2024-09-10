Chileans march in honor to Pinochet’s victims

Marchers started at the Plaza de los Heroes on the Alameda Avenue at 8:00 a.m., and then they are passing by the La Moneda Palace, seat of the presidency, afterwards, they will be hiking several kilometers to the General Cemetery.

For the pilgrimage, the Police Traffic Prefecture will implement from 08:00 to 16:00 local time detours and road closures for private vehicles and public transportation.

This Sunday’s mobilization has been called by the National Coordinator of Human and Social Rights Organizations, which slogan is: “Yesterday’s Impunity is the Cause of Today’s Injustices.”

According to reports from different Truth Commissions, the total number of victims of the Pinochet regime amounts to over 40,000, including those executed, disappeared, tortured and imprisoned. Official data unfolded a total of 1,469 people were detained-disappeared or executed without handing over their bodies during the 17 years of Augusto Pinochet’s military regime (1973-1990) and the whereabouts of 1,100 are still unknown.

On the 51st anniversary of the military coup, the Government announced the decision to lift the secrecy of the Report on Political Prisoners and Torture. (Take from Prensa Latina)