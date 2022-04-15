Capablanca in Memoriam rounds up over 275 chess players

Havana, Apr 15.- More than 275 chess players from 18 countries will participate here in the 55th edition of the international tournament Capablanca in Memoriam, from the 18th to the 28th, confirmed the Cuban Chess Federation.

According to the president of that entity, Carlos Rivero, players from Argentina, the United States, Spain, India, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Peru, Romania, Poland, Colombia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Venezuela and the host nation will take part in the tournament.

In addition, the director announced that among the attractions of the event will be a simultaneous tournament with 146 participants on Sunday, on the eve of the opening of the competition, and the children’s tournament “Looking for a Capablanca”, with the attendance of 120 children up to 16 years old.

Thirteen Grand Masters (GM) and more than 20 International Masters will compete in the tournament, and the games of the Elite and Premier groups, as well as some duels of the Senior and Open sections can be followed live on the website www.chess24.com.

The Elite section will feature 10 GMs with more than 2,500 Elo points, and will be played by the Argentine Sandro Mareco, the US player Hans Niemann, the Indian Surya Ganguly, the Turkish Mustafa Yimaz, the Azerbaijani Vasif Durarbayli and the Cubans Yasser Quesada, Carlos Daniel Albornoz, Isán Ortiz, Omar Almeida and Luis Ernesto Quesada, among others.

The 55th edition of the Capablanca will have its first round next Tuesday and in the Elite and Premier brackets it will be played in a round-robin system.

