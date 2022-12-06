Cuba responds with socialism and ideas against imperial domination

martes, diciembre 6, 2022
Bridgetown, Dec 6.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday held high-level meetings with his Barbadian counterpart Dame Sandra Mason and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

President Díaz-Canel’s agenda included a meeting with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley at her official residence, with whom he held private talks.

This visit to Barbados will be an opportunity to further strengthened bilateral relations with this nation and the Caribbean countries at the 8th CARICOM-Cuba Summit, to be held on Tuesday 6.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

