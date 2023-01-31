Cuban Foreign Minister thanks Algeria for food donation
Havana, Jan 31.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez this Monday thanked Algeria for its solidarity food donation he described as a confirmation of the historic ties of brotherhood, solidarity and mutual support between the two nations.
On Sunday, Algerian Red Crescent (CRA) announced it will send 180 tons of food aid to Cuba, a nation facing up a hostile economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, as well as the effects of recent hurricanes.
Algeria´s humanitarian batch includes basic products such as oil, sugar and many others.
Ibtissam Hamlaoui, CRA President, stated such an action expresses Algeria’s solidarity with Cuba, a country “that has always supported us during the National Liberation Revolution”, according to APS news agency.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)