Cuban Foreign Minister thanks Algeria for food donation

On Sunday, Algerian Red Crescent (CRA) announced it will send 180 tons of food aid to Cuba, a nation facing up a hostile economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, as well as the effects of recent hurricanes.

Algeria´s humanitarian batch includes basic products such as oil, sugar and many others.

Ibtissam Hamlaoui, CRA President, stated such an action expresses Algeria’s solidarity with Cuba, a country “that has always supported us during the National Liberation Revolution”, according to APS news agency.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)