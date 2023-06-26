Call for Cuba in front of the White House (+Photos)

lunes, junio 26, 2023
Washington, Jun 26.- With a march and rally in front of the White House yesterday concludes a week of solidarity with Cuba that will be expressed in more than 30 cities in the United States and other parts of the world.
Take Cuba off the List of State sponsors of terror is the name of the campaign that encourages this new wave of questioning of the policies of the current administration of Democrat Joe Biden, towards the Caribbean island.

Representatives of more than a hundred solidarity organizations “will shout out loud, for Biden to hear, that Cuba be taken off the list of terrorist countries, that the blockade be lifted and bridges of love be built,” activist Carlos Lazo, who traveled from Seattle, told Prensa Latina.

Elena Freyre, president of the Coalición Alianza Martiana, came from Miami, and for her it is time for the president “to fulfill his promises”.

Addressing those present, the second head of the Cuban Mission in the United States, Alejandro Pila, thanked the many expressions of solidarity and reiterated that the designation of his country as a presumed state sponsor of terrorism is illegal and immoral.

The cultural part was in charge of the duo Afrodélica and the interpreter Luci Murphy, a woman who feels Cuba as her second homeland. (Taken from Prensa Latina)

