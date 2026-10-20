Brazilian lawmaker denounces U.S. blockade on Cuba

Brasília, Oct 20.- Brazilian Federal Deputy Orlando Silva condemned the intensification of the blockade that the United States keeps on Cuba and expressed his solidarity with the people of the Caribbean island.

In a message posted on the social network X, the legislator described the policy of economic strangulation applied by Washington as cruel and inhumane, asserting that it constitutes a crime against humanity.

“Our unreserved solidarity goes to the Cuban people in their struggle for self-determination, for the right to exist, and against imperialism”, wrote Silva, a member of the Communist Party of Brazil.

“Long live Cuba!” concluded Silva, whose words join other expressions of solidarity with the Cubano people coming from Brazilian organizations and political figures.

Having lasted for more than six decades, the U.S. blockade against Cuba is considered by the nation’s authorities to be the primary obstacle to its development.

According to Havana, these restrictions affect essential economic sectors and impact the daily lives of the population by hindering access to financial resources, technologies, fuel, medicines, and other goods.

The U.S. measures extend beyond the bilateral sphere due to their extraterritorial reach and the pressure exerted on companies, financial institutions, and third countries that maintain economic relations with Cuba. (Prensa Latina)