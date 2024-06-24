Attack on Sevastopol will not go unanswered, Russia says
Moscow, Jun 24.- The Ukrainian attack launched against civilians in the city of Sevastopol using US-made and -supplied ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster munitions will not go unanswered, the Russian Ministry of Defense declared.
In addition, the launch of the missiles is carried out following the intelligence data provided by US satellites and drones, it added.
This Sunday, Ukraine launched five ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster warheads against Sevastopol, four of which were intercepted by the air defense and the fifth exploded midflight, causing five deaths and 124 injuries among the civilian population. (Text Take from Prensa Latina)(Image take from Cubadebate)