Attack on Sevastopol will not go unanswered, Russia says

In addition, the launch of the missiles is carried out following the intelligence data provided by US satellites and drones, it added.

This Sunday, Ukraine launched five ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster warheads against Sevastopol, four of which were intercepted by the air defense and the fifth exploded midflight, causing five deaths and 124 injuries among the civilian population. (Text Take from Prensa Latina)(Image take from Cubadebate)