Argentine education workers protest outside Congress

Last week, members of this and other groups carried out a nationwide strike. They gathered outside the Legislative headquarters to condemn the defunding of schools at all levels of education and demanded the opening of negotiations to achieve better wages.

In statements to reporters, CTERA General Secretary Sonia Alesso asked the lawmakers and senators to approve a regulation on the university budget and support the payment of the FONID, which had been eliminated by the Executive of La Libertad Avanza (Liberty Advances-LLA) party.

May 23 marked Educators’ Day and the 36th anniversary of the White March, which mobilized thousands of teachers who gathered in this capital for more than 40 days, to demand a single salary nationwide, equal pay for equal work, and education and financing law. (Take from Prensa Latina)