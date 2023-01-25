Argentina denounces US attacks on Venezuela

As the Cuban leader Fidel Castro (1926-2016) said, the main battle is that of ideas and that is essential to face the empire. Integration is also very important. If we don’t unite, they attack us, she said.

Likewise, she asserted that Celac has the duty to re-found Latin America and build a great free homeland.

We will be able to resist to the extent that our region does. We must build a new path and break the media siege. There will be no imperial threat to prevent the advance of the peoples, she added.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Association of State Workers of Argentina, Hugo Godoy, pointed out that “there are reactionary, oligarchic sectors that are trying to invent legal cases to prevent Maduro from participating in the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American States and Caribbeans”.

From here, we send him a hug and our support, he said.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)