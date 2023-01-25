miércoles, enero 25, 2023
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Argentina denounces US attacks on Venezuela

Editor Web RadioSantaCruz , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Buenos Aires, Jan 24.- The deputy and member of the leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela Blanca Eekhout denounced the constant aggressions of the United States against her country and the right-wing attacks on President Nicolás Maduro.
During a press conference of the social organizations of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), Eekhout affirmed that her nation suffers from a criminal blockade and a media dictatorship financed by Washington.

As the Cuban leader Fidel Castro (1926-2016) said, the main battle is that of ideas and that is essential to face the empire. Integration is also very important. If we don’t unite, they attack us, she said.

Likewise, she asserted that Celac has the duty to re-found Latin America and build a great free homeland.

We will be able to resist to the extent that our region does. We must build a new path and break the media siege. There will be no imperial threat to prevent the advance of the peoples, she added.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Association of State Workers of Argentina, Hugo Godoy, pointed out that “there are reactionary, oligarchic sectors that are trying to invent legal cases to prevent Maduro from participating in the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American States and Caribbeans”.

From here, we send him a hug and our support, he said.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

U.S. Artists: Free the Cuban 5

Experts Analyze the Impact of Hurricanes in the Caribbean

[:es]Havana Film Festival Starts Screening of Restored Films[:]

Redacción Digital