Havana, October 6.- Forty-eight years after the crime in Barbados, when a Cubana de Aviación plane was blown up by a sabotage bombing that killed all 73 people on board, Cuba reiterates its firm rejection of all acts of terrorism, a stance it has maintained in all international forums.

The painful events in Barbados are a reminder of the havoc that this scourge has wreaked on the nation. That barbaric act still goes unpunished today. Cuba does not forget and demands justice for the victims and their families, who continue to wait for answers.

It is paradoxical that, while the United States keeps Cuba on its unjust list of countries that support terrorism, it was precisely that country that offered refuge to those responsible for that crime. Luis Posada Carriles, one of the main perpetrators, lived in freedom until his death in U.S. territory, without facing the consequences of his actions.

This fact shows the double standards of the United States in its supposed fight against terrorism and demonstrates the close links of these terrorists with the hate industry based in Miami, where figures such as Posada Carriles are presented as heroes.

Cuba, on the contrary, has been a constant victim of terrorist acts orchestrated from abroad, which gives it full legitimacy to vehemently condemn any form of terrorism.

The country has maintained a firm commitment to solidarity, peace and international collaboration, values that it defends in all global scenarios and which are the pillar of its foreign policy.

On this anniversary of the events in Barbados, this unwavering commitment to justice and the right of peoples to live in peace is ratified. The fight against terrorism will only be effective if manipulation and double talk are eliminated, and if true international justice prevails. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)