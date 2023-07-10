AMCRP members to set medical donations for Cuba

lunes, julio 10, 2023
Panama City, Jul 10.- The Martiana Association of Cuban Residents in Panama (AMCRP) is currently organizing a batch full of medical supplies to be sent to Cuba.
In statements to Prensa Latina, AMCRO coordinator Humberto Pérez said that -alongside the National Coordinator of Solidarity with Cuba and the contribution of businessmen who has been supporting the Cuban Revolution- Cuba will be receiving an important humanitarian medical batch.

Pérez praised the contribution from different companies including Gold Dust, Lido Internacional S.A., Grupo Salama and the Cuban Shipping Companies to this effort to support the medical-surgical equipment supply needed Cuba´s health system.

The batch, worth over $200.000, will be handed over to hospitals and other healthcare units through the Cabildo de Quisicuaba Foundation, a community project headed by Congressman Enrique Alemán, known for his humanist and sociocultural actions.

With over 40 years of community work focused on strengthening the responsible involvement of the Centro Habana municipality population in order to disseminate the municipal history and empower inhabitants, the Quisicuaba members have been awarded the National Community Culture Prize.

On the other hand, Perez said that on July 30, the 10th Caravan against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington on Cuba for over 60 years, but destined to fail, will take place. (Taken from Prensa Latina)

