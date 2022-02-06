88 percent of Cuban population has completed the Covid-19 vaccination

Havana, Feb 6.- 88 percent of the population in Cuba, amounting to 9,839,682, completed the full Covid-19 vaccination schedule, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported.

According to the latest report from the Ministry, to date 10,578,312 Cubans have received at least one dose of one of the Cuban-made vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus or Abdala, which includes those convalescing from the disease, who are injected with single dose of Soberana Plus.

Of the total, 9,352,294 people have been administered a second dose, 9,024,698 have had a third, the MINSAP specified.

In addition, 5,491,520 Cubans have had boosters, more than 45 percent of the inhabitants.

In total, 34,446,973 doses of domestic vaccines have been administered so far in Cuba.

(Prensa Latina)