Venezuela´s Colloquium on Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez´s Thoughts

Caracas, Aug 12 .-The Venezuela-Cuba Mutual Friendship and Solidarity Movement will hold an International Colloquium on the thoughts of Fidel Castro (1926- 2016) and Hugo Chavez (1954-2013) here on August 14, reported organizers.

Based in the National Experimental University of the Arts, in Caracas, the event will pay homage to the leader of the Cuban Revolution on the 92nd anniversary of his birth on August 13.

The meeting will address the contributions of Fidel and Chavez to the unity and independence of Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the need to strengthen the ideological and conceptual bases of the struggles for the definitive emancipation of the regional countries.

The coordinator of the Venezuela-Cuba Solidarity movement, Yhonny Garcia Calles, told Prensa Latina that the colloquium will be attended by the renowned Cuban researcher Dolores Guerra, dedicated to the study of Fidel Castro’s thought.

Among other guests, will intervene diplomatic authorities of the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Trade Treaty of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP) accredited in Venezuela, leaders of social movements and officials of the Cuban missions of collaboration in this country.

Garcia Calles stressed the need to deeply study the contribution of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez to the unity and independence of Latin America and the Caribbean, facing the actions of political, media, economic and financial war promoted against Venezuela and other countries in the area.(Prensa Latina)