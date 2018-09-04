Singer-Songwriter Pablo Milanes Will Perform Concert to Havana

Havana, Sep 4 .-Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanes announced that he will perform a concert at Karl Marx Theater in the capital on September 7 in tribute to the 500th anniversary of Havana’s founding.

According to a statement from the artist’s office, Milanes will take a tour of his classic songs, from ‘Para Vivir’ and ‘Ya ves’ (1960s) to some of his current compositions.

Likewise, he will sing classics such as ‘Yolanda’, ‘Años’ or ‘De que callada manera’, along with other works that have been part of the Cubans’ soundtrack for a long time.

During the concert entitled Mi Habana (My Havana), Milanes will invite musicians from several generations who have shared and inherited much of his musical conceptions, as stated in the press release.

It will be a concert in which jazz sonority -so influential and present in Pablo’s work- will be prominent, it points out.

Milanes is the founder of the Nueva Trova Cubana, along with Silvio Rodriguez and Noel Nicola, his compositions added to that movement a touch of feeling and has recorded 40 solo albums, plus a large number of collaborations with other artists and collective albums.

In 2015, the Latin Recording Academy in the United States awarded the popular singer-songwriter an Honorific Latin Grammy.