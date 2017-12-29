National Program of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Presented in Cuba

Havana, Dec 29.- The National Program of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology was presented by a Cuban researcher at the headquarters of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma) in this capital city.

Coordinator of the group of experts that developed the program Luis Felipe Desdin said that the general objective is to contribute with the potential of nanoscience and nanotechnology to the fulfillment of the National Plan of Economic and Social Development until 2030.

In a press conference, he said that specifically, the program seeks to boost production and services based on nanotechnology with a very high added value that contributes to new exportable products, among other actions.

He also said that the programs seeks to develop nanosensors for the detection of biomolecules in biomedical applications and in the detection of pollutants and control of water quality.

He said that the program seeks to achieve nanostructures with potential for its use as active ingredients and therapeutic agents for the treatment of chronic noncommunicable diseases such as cancer, and others related to aging.

The Program includes research and development projects joined by specialists of varied profiles seeking to achieve results to handle the challenges of Cuban society in the coming years.

The projects, the application deadline of which will be March 15th, 2018, will be selected by a committee of experts, according to their novelty, relevance and impact.

Nanoscience consists of the study of phenomena and the handling of materials at the atomic, molecular and macromolecular levels, the features of which are different from those at a large level.

Nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production and application of structures, devices and systems by means of the control of their shapes and dimensions at the nanometric scale. (Prensa Latina)